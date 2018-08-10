Time Travel, MIB, and a Missing Photo

For the last week or so, I have been digging deep into a bunch of old files, Word documents, and audio-recordings – which contain interviews with well-known figures in the field of all-things weird. I have to confess that I’m not someone who keeps all of their files in an easy-to-find fashion – to say the least! – but just recently, I have at least been trying to rectify that situation. So, for the next couple of days, I’ll share with you some of those interviews that have been buried for more than a few years. I’ll start with an interview I did with paranormal author/investigator, Joshua P. Warren. The subject: time travel. Josh, who has a particular interest in the subject, told me:

“I have thought, for a long time, about what I call the para-temporal loop hypothesis. At first glance it may not seem all that original, as it deals with the complexities that derive from potential time travel. The hypothesis is based upon one testable element. And that is, if ever, in all of the infinite future, any advanced species discovers how to travel back in time, will they do it?”

“Let’s say, hypothetically, that one million years from now – long after humans are gone, perhaps – there is a creature that dominates this planet that has evolved from the oceans. We’ll call him Fish-Man. And Fish-Man is a great scientist and has discovered how to travel back in time. And so he does this. And let’s say he goes back to the year 1920. Of course, he has to do his best to disguise his appearance, or else everyone will know what he is. And while he’s back in 1920, he might be thinking how he could help, or even hurt, his own future existence.”

Josh continues: “And in doing so, he wants to be careful that he doesn’t harm himself in the future. On the contrary, he might even try and enhance his future life by changing something in the past that will benefit him down the road. Or even something that will harm his enemies. Now, of course, Fish-Man will never know for certain if it’s going to turn out right. If he screws up, then maybe he starts to vanish like the kid in Back to the Future. But if he does a good job, then he returns to his future and he finds that he has a better life. But by traveling back in time, he has caused a para-temporal loop. It’s a separate timeline that he continues to exist on.”

There is also this from Josh: “So, continuing with this thought experiment, let’s say he gets back to his future, and things are better and brighter for him. And he doesn’t want to jeopardize that by stating what he has done. But, he wakes up one day and everything is back the way it was before he tweaked it by going into the past. And he can’t figure out what’s happened.” Josh speculated that what might have happened is this: a billion years or so after Fish-Man is no more, along comes Bear-Man, who has also achieved time travel. Bear-Man heads back to an earlier time, such as 1915, and changes the timeline that Fish-Man had created.

On this matter, Josh says: “Fish-Man has to then go back to 1910 to correct Bear-Man’s adjustments, and so on, and so on. So, now, we have what seems like the plot of some bad sci-fi movie, where we have all these figures from different futures that are going back into the past and trying to tweak things to their benefit.”

Is there any evidence to support this scenario? Josh thinks there might be. He brings up the matter of what has become known in Fortean realms as “The Thunderbird Photograph.”

Numerous people in the world of paranormal activity swear they saw, mainly in the 1960s, an amazing black-and-white photo of a legendary, huge Thunderbird of Native American history and folklore. The photo is said to have originated in the 1800s. Searches for the photo have not resulted in the discovery of anything relevant. Magazines like Argosy, True, and Saga have been scrutinized to the ultimate degree. The picture still remains missing. How can so many investigators of the supernatural and the cryptozoological have seen such a photo, but which now cannot be found anywhere? Josh answers that question with these words:

“I get the impression that there might be a shifting timeline that we are passing through on a day-by-day basis. One day UFOs might be real, and the next they’re not. The next day Bigfoot is running around your backyard, and the next day he doesn’t exist. One day the Thunderbird photo is in a magazine, and then when the timeline is played with again, it’s no longer in the magazine. And it may be that, day by day, hour by hour, or even minute by minute, small changes to the timeline are being made by these entities, or beings, coming back and constantly playing around with the past and the future. So, things we remember in the past, like the Thunderbird photo, suddenly no longer exist in the present.”

Josh also suggests that perhaps the Men in Black are time-travelers. His thoughts on this issue: “Why do the MIB dress like this? Why do we call them the Men in Black? Well, if a man puts on a black suit with a black hat and walks down the street in 1910, and you see that man, you would probably notice him. But, would you think there was anything too extraordinary, or too out-of-place about him? No, you probably would not. And if you saw a man walking down the street in 2010 wearing a black suit and a black hat, would you notice him? Probably, yes. But, would you think there was necessarily anything too extraordinary? No.”

Time-traveling MIB moving among us and doing so in an outfit that will just about work well across a century or more? Maybe, ahem, time will tell…