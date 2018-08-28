Two Loch Ness Monster Photos Taken in One Day at Same Spot

Could this be the year that the Loch Ness monster is found? Is something stirring up the loch and forcing it to surface more frequently? Could that DNA testing experiment have spooked it … or was the experiment a cover for placing something in the loch to bring Nessie out of its lair? These rumors and more are flying after monster sightings were reported at the same location within 12 hours of each other … sightings that include one of the “best photos ever” (according to a local expert) and bring the 2018 total to seven, with another still under study.

The magic Nessie day was August 17th. According to The Scottish Sun, Lynn Locke of Ontario, Canada, was at the loch for a vacation with her husband and daughter. Standing 50 yards from the water at about 9:40 am near Urquhart Castle, a popular spot for spotting the monster, Lynn was ready to see something after seeing nothing on a Ness cruise. Noticing a strange abject 50 yards off shore, Locke locked onto the loch with her smartphone for a minute and recorded … something. (See the photos here.)

“While we were visiting the castle I noticed something moving in the water, with trails of bubbles leading up to it. It went under the water a couple of times and reappeared.”

Before you say it, Lynn already knows what you’re thinking.

“I do think I saw Nessie – maybe the tail. I’ve seen a stick floating in the water before and that didn’t look like one to me.”

Well, that plus the photos was enough for Gary Campbell, keeper of the official Nessie sightings register, to enter Lynn’s account into the official log. Little did he know that this would turn out to be one of the biggest days in that log’s history. At around 7 pm, Charlotte Robinson saw something just 12 miles away and only 15 yards from the shore and snapped her “best ever” photo which was also logged in the log. Still waiting for approval is what Campbell described as a similar sighting the day before – perhaps the owners of the photo, if one was taken, are holding out for the highest bidder, rather than taking their chances on the Inverness Courier’s Loch Ness Monster monster photo contest with its $2000 prize.

Gary Campbell, keeper of the official Nessie sightings register, hasn’t seen this much activity since … well, since last year, which had a record number of sightings – 11. This year’s are different because they’re so close together in times and locations. Meanwhile, the DNA collectors have collected their DNA, but don’t plan to release their findings until January 2019. Would they release them sooner if someone gets a conclusive photo? WILL someone get a conclusive photo? Anyone? Bueller?

Whatever they are, sightings in Loch Ness are up — two years in a row. The local tourism bureau and Inverness businesses are certainly reaping the benefits. Are they also floating the logs?