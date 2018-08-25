Ukrainian Villagers Terrified as Sheep Are Mysteriously Drained of Blood

For almost 50 years now, the phenomenon of animal mutilations has baffled ranchers, scientists, and law enforcement officers. Over the decades, countless livestock holders worldwide have discovered their cattle dead, with specific organs missing from their bodies—removed with surgical precision. These mutilations are bloodless and exhibit no physical evidence of human involvement (such as footprints or tyre tracks), and there is no evidence of animal predation. In most cases, other animals seem to be spooked by the mutilated carcases and give them a wide berth. Disturbingly, a great many animal mutilation cases have been directly preceded or followed by sightings in the same location of mysterious lights in the sky, leading UFO researchers to suspect extraterrestrial involvement.

Since the mid-1990s, innumerable animals of all shapes and sizes have been found dead in bizarre circumstances across Central and South America and the Caribbean—exsanguinated, seemingly through precise puncture marks in their bodies, often without a drop of blood being spilled. This particular type of mutilation has become associated with a cryptozoological creature known as the Chupacabra, or “goat-sucker,” a monstrous, vampiric entity that preys on unsuspecting animals.

Judging by fresh reports, it seems the Chupacabra may have expanded its territory to Eastern Europe. The Daily Star reports that 8 sheep corpses with holes in their necks were found recently by a farmer in the village of Matveevtsy in eastern Ukraine’s Ternopil Oblast region.

Describing the scene, farmer Mykhailo Ostapyuk said: “The corpses of the sheep were scattered in different parts of the sheepfold. Looks like they were hunted and killed one by one.” Ostapyuk says he now plans to install CCTV cameras in the sheep pen to catch whatever creature may be responsible.

A veterinarian named Maria Andriychuk noted that each corpse had two holes on the neck artery, and that all the bodies were completely drained of blood—even their hearts: “All the blood was sucked from their bodies through the holes in their necks and legs. I did not find any single spot of blood on the ground near the corpses,” Andriychuck said, “I’ve never seen anything like it before.”

A local hunter, Yaroslav Yurchuk, has said that the kills could not be attributed to dogs, foxes, or wolves: “We do not have wolves in the area as we do not have large forests here,” Yurchuck said. “If it had been a wolf, it would have pulled the carcass to a safe place before eating it. Also, a wolf usually eats the flesh of its victim.”

According to the Star, “neither local authorities, vets nor villagers have any idea what kind of creature could suck all the blood from eight adult sheep.” Apparently, the locals are now scared to leave their houses.

Only last week it was reported that 10 sheep had been killed in mysterious circumstances in the Indian village of Bhanjanagar in Odisha, an area with a history of unexplained animal mutilations. Writing here at Mysterious Universe, Brett Tingley noted that: