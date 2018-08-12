Unidentified Humanoid Creature Seen Near George Washington’s Estate

A strange, unidentified humanoid creature has been spotted near Mount Vernon just outside of the nation’s capital. Has one of Washington D.C.’s reptilian swamp creatures crawled out of her office for a bit of sightseeing during the Congressional summer recess? The sighting reportedly occurred a “couple miles” north of Mount Vernon. Despite its name, Mount Vernon is not a mountain; it is the former plantation home of George Washington situated on the Potomac River. Today Mount Vernon is an independently owned historical attraction.

On July 31, a motorist driving near Mount Vernon spotted what appeared to be a deer by the side of the road – until it stood up and ran across the road. MUFON Ohio investigator Ron McGlone received a report of the sighting this week, which has been published by the Mount Vernon News. The witness is described as credible and requested to remain anonymous. Whoever they are, the eyewitness says the creature ran out of a cornfield and across the highway “at a tremendous rate of speed,” crossing the highway in only a few steps.

According to the witness, the creature appeared to stand 7 to 8 feet all, hairless with light brown skin, and possessing a “tall slender body, arms and legs in small diameter, hands and feet looked oversized for its body proportion, small neck with oval elongated head.” The witness also said the humanoid figure had large, black oval-shaped eyes similar to everyone’s favorite grey aliens.

As it stand now, this is a lone substantiated sighting. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department has not reported any other sightings from the same area on the same dates. MUFON has requested anyone with more information to reach out to [email protected].

Might this merely have been a wildlife encounter? With the speed with which full-grown male deer can run, it could be easily to mistake one for something else if it ran quickly in front of your car. Then again, who knows what it might have been? The Washington D.C. area attracts all sorts of strange visitors, after all. Could one of our reptilian alien overlords have gotten a bit too carried away and gotten separated from her tour group?

Probably not. We all know reptilian aliens aren’t really the ones in charge, after all. Another type of terrifyingly vile creature is: the spineless, soulless corporate shill hiding inside a suit and person mask. They typically aren’t seen in their true form unless you’ve got a pair of those sunglasses from They Live!