18.12 – MU Plus+ Podcast

Could dreams be more than we understand? Are they simply the collation of our waking lives or do they offer a portal to a higher reality? On this episode we follow one man’s journey into the nocturnal dream realm and cross the barriers of reality.
We also discover some wacky Japanese blood type theories and learn how your genes may influence your heath and wellbeing before discussing how your belly button can predict your lifespan.
Links
- Mystery closure of observatory and FBI presence in Sunspot, New Mexico
- Time Loops: Precognition, Retrocausation, and the Unconscious
- Mysterious Realities: A Dream Traveler’s Tales from the Imaginal Realm
- Blood Type Personality Theory
- JAPANESE BLOOD TYPES: and WHAT THEY SAY ABOUT YOUR PERSONALITY
- THE CURIOUS JAPANESE OBSESSION WITH BLOOD TYPES
- Unusual Methods of Divination and Fortune Telling