18.13 – MU Plus+ Podcast

On this episode of Mysterious Universe Plus+ we take a look at the recent updates on the Sunspot Observatory FBI cover up before discussing one woman’s ongoing interactions with a Gnome she called Karlik. We then cross over into the geometric universe and discuss the effect of harmony and order on the human mind.

Aaron Wright is one half of the Mysterious Universe team who brings expertise in the sciences.
You can follow Aaron on