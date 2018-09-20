20.10 – MU Podcast

Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

Filmmaker Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell and investigative journalist George Knapp join us on this episode to talk about their incredible upcoming documentary “Hunt for the Skinwalker“.

Based on the best-selling book by Knapp & Dr. Colm Kelleher, Hunt for The Skinwalker investigates the confidential, most extensive scientific study of a paranormal hotspot in human history.

Then later our Plus+ extension we complete our discussion of one of the biggest frauds in history and learn about the possible evil forces driving it.

