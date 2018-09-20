20.11 – MU Podcast

We open this episode discussing the disturbing trend of the ‘Blue Whale’ suicide game and the possible dark forces behind it. Then we take a look at the world’s only non-denominational exorcist who tells her astonishing true story about wrestling entities from infected souls and how they have the potential to destroy humanity!

In our Plus+ extension we continue our exploration of these dark entities and learn about the ‘Sandman’ and ‘Realm-walkers’ who are hellbent on sucking the life from unsuspecting humans.

Sponsors

Minnow Bly – In Facebook, Click on the Facebook Watch Icon.

– In Facebook, Click on the Facebook Watch Icon. Campaign Monitor – Campaign Monitor gives you everything you need to run beautifully-designed, professional email marketing campaigns to grow your business.

– Campaign Monitor gives you everything you need to run beautifully-designed, professional email marketing campaigns to grow your business. Steal the Stars – You can listen to Steal the Stars wherever you get your podcasts, and hit subscribe.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.