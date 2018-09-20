MU Podcast
20.11
20.11 – MU Podcast

We open this episode discussing the disturbing trend of the ‘Blue Whale’ suicide game and the possible dark forces behind it. Then we take a look at the world’s only non-denominational exorcist who tells her astonishing true story about wrestling entities from infected souls and how they have the potential to destroy humanity!

In our Plus+ extension we continue our exploration of these dark entities and learn about the ‘Sandman’ and ‘Realm-walkers’ who are hellbent on sucking the life from unsuspecting humans.

