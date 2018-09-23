Former Beyoncé Bandmate Accuses Singer of Dark Sex Magic

One of Beyoncé’s former bandmates has accused the superstar and entrepreneur of engaging in “extreme witchcraft” and has now filed for a civil harassment restraining order. Kimberly Thompson, who was Beyoncé’s drummer for seven years, says the singer used dark magick to surveil the musician and “control her finances.” Is this a case of band drama gone too far, or might there be something to all of those allegations that Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z may be members of some secret Illuminati cabal?

News of this bizarre legal suit was broken by celebrity garbage news site The Blast. The Blast reports that it obtained documents related to the suit which contain Thompson’s claims that Beyoncé has used “extreme witchcraft, dark magic” and “magic spells of sexual molestation” to manipulate and harass the drummer, while also spying on her phones and electronic communications. Thompson also says Beyoncé murdered her kitten, and confirmed to Pitchfork that the court filings are indeed authentic. Why would Thompson make these claims?

For their part, Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are frequently accused of being a part of the Illuminati – whatever that may be – and even allude to those accusations in their performances and videos. At the Coachella Festival earlier this year, Beyoncé wore costumes and made certain hand gestures that some tin foil haberdashers believed were the singer/dancer/fashionista’s way of flaunting proof of her Illuminati connections in full view of the public.

To be fair, Beyoncé was flashing the “eye of Horus” sign, wearing various Egyptian symbols, and even sung into a microphone which appeared to sport the horned skull of Baphomet, Prince of Beasts, at the festival. Still, given that she and Jay-Z must be aware of these conspiracy theories, what better way to drum up some free buzz?

As for Kimberly Thompson, well, as Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, when you strike at a king, you must kill him. Try to catch Beyoncé on tape engaging in those dark rituals next time, Kimberly. I’m sure TMZ would pay a pretty penny for one. Unless They got wind of it first.