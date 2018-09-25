Helena Bonham Carter Contacted Late Princess Margaret for Acting Advice

Move over, Shirley Maclaine … the new favorite actress among psychics, ufologists, New Agers and paranormal enthusiasts is Helena Bonham Carter. It’s not an age thing – Shirley is still getting roles in movies – but she hasn’t had a UFO encounter or reincarnation revelation in years. Meanwhile, Helena just revealed that she’s been preparing to play the late Princess Margaret in The Crown by getting acting advice from the spirit of Princess Margaret through a psychic. Notes from a ghost? This sounds like the title and plot for a completely different series.

“She is naturally spiritual and open-minded and is delighted she’s had such positive feedback from the late royal.”

It’s obvious we wouldn’t be hearing about this if Queen Elizabeth’s late younger sister didn’t care for Helena’s interpretation of her life for the Netflix show, but of course she does. Who doesn’t like the actress who played Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter series, the Queen Mother in The King’s Speech (an Oscar-nominated role) and so many other great characters in art films, blockbusters and TV series? And don’t forget she was married for years to the equally eccentric filmmaker Tim Burton.

“I was in a real dilemma about the role. I asked a psychic – I’m completely wacko – who was actually deghosting our house.”

Ah, there’s the strange paranormal side we’re looking for to fill the giant, high-heeled metaphysical shoes of Shirley Maclaine. Helena has admitted before to hiring a “supernatural specialist” to deal with the spirits occupying her current house and possibly in an attempt to get a quantity discount, asked the psychic to channel her to Princess Margaret for some acting advice.

“I don’t look like Margaret. I don’t think Olivia looks particularly like the queen, but it’s interesting. We just have to try and create some sort of essence.”

Margaret was probably not psychically consulted by the casting director when Vanessa Kirby left after playing her during the first two seasons of The Crown (and Olivia Colman took over as the queen), but who wouldn’t want to look like Helena Bonham Carter? Elizabeth Taylor didn’t have a problem when Bonham Carter says she contacted that late actress before playing her in the BBC drama, Burton & Taylor.

Is Helena Bonham Carter ready to take over for Shirley Maclaine as America’s favorite wacky actress? Being married to the guy who made Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ed Wood, Sleepy Hollow, Corpse Bride and so many other deliciously strange films had to boost her eccentricity by a factor of ten and puts her way ahead of Shirley’s many good-looking but normal Hollywood boyfriends and her good-looking but normal Hollywood brother, Warren Beatty. And, while Shirley has had a longer, more illustrious and wider-ranging career, she’s never really played to her metaphysical side, whereas Bonham Carter … Bellatrix Lestrange … drop the mic.

Shirley may still be the queen, but the new queen’s sister of eccentric, metaphysical, paranormal actresses is Helena Bonham Carter.