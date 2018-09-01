Orbitz Promotes Travel to Places with Extraterrestrial Encounters

Summer may be over but the travel services site Orbitz thinks anytime is a good time to visit places where extraterrestrials have dropped at some time in history. To promote travel to these locations, Orbitz has issued classic alien and UFO movie-style posters describing the ET or UFO connection to each one. Ten in all, they range from the ancient to the current and include many forms of flying objects and alien beings. Best of all, Orbitz gives the encounter at each location a cool movie title name.

Before checking Orbitz’s selections, what famous, infamous or little-known-but-still-interesting UFO or alien sites would be on YOUR list?

Finished? Let’s see how your selections compare with the experts in all forms of travel, not just paranormal. Orbitz’s selections are in chronological order, so you’re free to rank them, as well as your own picks, in order of preference. To make it fun, let’s assume money is no object.

Disks of Fire

This is probably a trip to Egypt and the Valley of Kings to visit the tomb of Thutmose III. According to one translation of the Tulli Papyrus written by his scribes around 1480 BCE, unknown “fiery disks” appeared in the sky and “fish and other volatiles rained down from the sky,” making this one of if not the first known references to UFOs.

Galactic Globe Falls to Earth

This is a trip to Rome where first century BCE writer Julius Obsequens reported seeing “a round object, like a globe, a round or circular shield, took its path in the sky from west to east” and “a globe of fire, of golden color, fell to the earth gyrating. It then seemed to increase in size, rose from the earth and ascended into the sky, where it obscured the sun with its brilliance.”

Judgement Day: The Night The World Nearly Ended

Travel to the River Lenne in the beautiful Sauerland hills of western Germany where a Saxon attack on the Sigiburg Castle in 776 was said to be thwarted when UFOs said to resemble two large flaming shields appeared in the sky.

They Came From The Stars… To Fight For Planet Earth

Combine a trip to the River Lenne with a stop in Nuremburg to celebrate the alleged 1561 celestial phenomenon over Nuremberg when many witnesses reported seeing flying globes, flying blood-red crosses and a flying spear before the flying globes took sides and seemed to attack each other for over an hour until a mutual destruction ended with them falling to Earth.

That’s No Moon: A Visit from an Unearthly Enemy

The historic English port of Hull is where, in June 1801, many newspapers reported a UFO resembling a giant moon with a black bar across the middle flying overhead, then splitting into seven smaller globes of fire which disappeared, reappeared as a whole, split into five balls, then disappeared again, leaving Hull bathed in a mysterious blue light.

She Came From Outer Space: Beware Her Cosmic Beauty

No trip to Japan would be complete without stopping in Hitachi province on the eastern coast of Japan where in 1803 a strange ship allegedly washed ashore and a young, attractive woman with red and white hair emerged, speaking a strange language. Fishermen put her back in the boat and she disappeared. The first Unidentified Floating Object?

They’re Here …

Roswell, New Mexico. 1947. Crashed flying saucer. Need we say more? If you haven’t been there yet, Orbitz will help you check it off your bucket list.

You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide

Check off a UFO and a cryptid sighting with a visit to Flatwoods, West Virginia, where in 1952 eyewitnesses claimed to see a bright object cross the sky and land and possibly release a 10-foot-tall monster or alien hissing mutant with a round red face and a pointed head.

Attack of The Tentacled Tormentor

It’s on to Erasmuskloof, a suburb of Pretoria in South Africa, where in 1996 multiple witnesses saw a pulsating light contained a red triangle and emitting bright green tentacles. Over 200 police officers and a helicopter allegedly chased it until it disappeared into the sky.

Spiralling Lights Haunt Scandinavian Skies

Any trip to Norway should include a visit to Trøndelag where in 2009 a huge lighted spiral appeared in the sky of this and neighboring counties. Was it a failed Russian rocket, a wormhole opening, a test gone wrong at the Large Hadron Collider or an alien spacecraft?

They all sound like great excursions … and good movies too. Were any of these sites on your list? What would you add? Check out the posters at Orbitz and start saving your bitcoins.