20.22 – MU Podcast

Some stories are so incredible that no matter what your belief on the topic they possess the ability to invade your mind and make you ask the question, what if it’s true?

Bob Lazar and his work at the mysterious “Area 51” is one of those rare stories. On this episode we chat with acclaimed filmmaker Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell about his new groundbreaking documentary ‘Bob Lazar: Area 51 and Flying Saucers‘.

In our Plus+ extension we dive into a best selling French book that has recently been translated into English that claims the spirits of Albert Einstein and Nikola Tesla are attempting to communicate with two spiritual mediums from beyond the grave.

Jeremy Corbell

