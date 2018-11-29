Glowing Pink Energy Anomaly Filmed in the Pacific Ocean

Sometimes complexity can be the opposite of interesting. We’ve all read things that are just manage to use 500 obscure five-dollar-words without saying anything at all, and we’ve all heard guitar solos that use every single possible note without hitting any emotional resonance whatsoever. Complex is not always what you need. The same is true for anomalous sightings. What’s weirder, a flying craft with all sorts of bells and whistles, lights and widgets sticking off its sides, or just a big pink square sitting in the middle of the ocean?

It’s certainly debatable, but there’s something especially strange about geometric shapes and solid colors. While that last sentence reads like the internal dialogue of an infant musing over the mobile hung above his crib, it remains true. Certain things don’t show up in nature all that much, and when they do it can spark a sense of awe, excitement, and even fear, despite the likely mundane explanation. It’s just strange. Such is the case for a recent piece of footage, filmed in the middle of the Pacific ocean.

Uploaded to the YouTube channel Disclose Screen ‘The Grimreefar,’ the video (which you can watch in full here) was allegedly captured somewhere in the western Pacific by a crew of fishermen. It shows a very bright pink rectangle on the horizon that seems to morph and change shape. The cameraman and the rest of the crew are shouting excitedly. They aren’t speaking English, so I have no idea what they’re saying. However, the Disclose Screen narrator is. He calls the video the one of the weirdest pieces of footage he’s seen, and refers to the glowing rectangle as “a massive energy” (sic). He also says that it looks like a Viking ghost ship, despite it being nowhere near Viking territory. He says it could also be aliens or “the government” (which government? It’s the middle of the ocean.) The narrator also says that he sees “Loch Ness monster-type things” popping out of the water, and other strange anomalies in the sky, including UFOs.

When the video is slowed down and these other anomalies are circled, there are a couple of dark saucer shapes that appear, however briefly, in the sky. They appear too briefly to give any reasonable analysis. That’s not the case for the rest of the claims, which we will now tackle one by one.

First, the Loch Ness monster-type things. What are they? We can answer that question with another: what do fishermen do? They fish. Those are fish. Or dolphins. Or birds. Or any other animal that lives in a part of the sea specifically targeted by fisherman, presumably on the knowledge that a lot of animals live there.

Next, the “massive energy” itself. You know, I think he’s right. It is “a massive energy.” It’s the sun! It looks like it’s changing shape because of the rolling of the waves, the reflection off the water, and the low resolution footage. It’s a beautiful sunset poking through the clouds on the horizon, captured by fisherman who are freaking out because it’s a stunning and beautiful natural phenomenon. If you can’t recognize when people are gushing about a fantastic sunset, then that is the canary in the coal mine, choking out it’s death rattle, telling you to go outside once in a while, for the love of all that is holy.

But that’s the thing. Sometimes nature appears in a way that seems utterly alien to us. It’s human nature to stand in awe and wonder when we see it. Otherworldly phenomena may indeed exist, but don’t let the search for it cheapen your appreciation for beautiful sunsets.