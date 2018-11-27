Melting Ice On Mars Could Save Humans From Extinction

By using solar satellites to melt ice on Mars, it could be the only way to save humans from possible extinction. If we don’t want to go extinct like the dinosaurs, we need a “plan B” and creating a new world on Mars may be our best option according to top theoretical physicist, Michio Kaku.

While colonizing on the Red Planet seems like a far-fetched idea, humans may have no other choice in order to avoid future extinction. “Look at the dinosaurs,” Kaku explained, “The dinosaurs did not have a space program, and that’s why they are not here today to talk about it.” He went on to say “Extinction is the norm. We think of Mother Nature as being warm and cuddly, which is partly true. But nature is merciless when it comes to wiping out inefficient life forms.”

Many scientists, including Kaku, strongly believe in “terraforming” which is the process of turning the surface and atmosphere on Mars into the same as the conditions here on Earth. There are several theories on how they can make the Red Planet habitable for humans and one of those theories is that they could melt the polar ice caps using “solar satellites” to heat up the planet. These solar satellites would beam sunlight on the ice caps and once the temperature on Mars rises six degrees, the process would then continue in a way that would be similar to a greenhouse effect. In fact, some scientists believe that there’s a way to import greenhouse gases to Mars that would help maintain carbon dioxide, therefore creating a type of greenhouse warming effect.

And while some experts believe that Mars is on the outer edge of the habitable zone of our solar system, they also think that water should be able to be supported on the planet. As a matter of fact, it is strongly believed that many years ago Mars had an Earth-like atmosphere which makes it a great option for terraforming.

While scientists aren’t saying that humans should completely abandon Earth, it is a reasonable second option – or plan B – for people to go temporarily in case a catastrophic event occurs on our home planet.

Kaku also believes someday soon humans will have the option to spend their honeymoon on the Moon. It’s “only three days away,” he explained.

While it’s highly doubtful that newlyweds will opt for spending their honeymoon on the Moon, it’s still a fun thought. And it’s pretty exciting to think that one day humans could be labelled “Martians” as well as being “Earthlings”. I wonder how much luggage they’ll be allowed to carry and if they’ll need a passport to travel from one planet to the other?