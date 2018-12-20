20.23 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:21:59 — 75.5MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
Given the menagerie of unusual cryptid creatures encountered by people over the years is it plausible that some may have really encountered allegedly real-life Gargoyles? On this episode we take a look at the South American peak of Gargoyle sightings in the 1990s and discuss their possible interdimensional origins.
Then for our Plus+ members, we delve into the story of Janis Heaphy Durham whose deceased husband tries to contact her from beyond the grave through a series of mirror handprints and synchronicities.
