20.23
20.23 – MU Podcast

Given the menagerie of unusual cryptid creatures encountered by people over the years is it plausible that some may have really encountered allegedly real-life Gargoyles? On this episode we take a look at the South American peak of Gargoyle sightings in the 1990s and discuss their possible interdimensional origins.

Then for our Plus+ members, we delve into the story of Janis Heaphy Durham whose deceased husband tries to contact her from beyond the grave through a series of mirror handprints and synchronicities.

