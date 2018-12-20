20.24 – MU Podcast

Spearheaded by Nazi scientists during the second world war, the development of anti-gravity technology was potentially far more dangerous than the rise of nuclear weapons. With the collapse of the 3rd Reich the technology fell into the hands of allied scientists to quickly disappear into the hidden world of clandestine projects. On this episode of Mysterious Universe we follow the journey of anti-gravity technology from Nazi Germany to the shores of North America where it played (and still does) a significant role in enhancing US first-strike capabilities.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.