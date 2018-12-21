Black Eyed Children: The UFO/Alien Theory

Tales of what have become known as the Black Eyed Children have now been circulating for a couple of decades. The witnesses are many. The cases are creepy and bizarre. But, it’s fair to say that we still don’t have a solid answer as to what they are or what they want. So, today I’m focusing on the extraterrestrial/UFO theory. It’s worth noting an intriguing UFO connection to the very strange saga of the Black Eyed Children: they have deep parallels to the notorious Men in Black, who have, for decades, terrorized and intimidated into silence numerous witnesses to UFOs. Just like the BECs, the Men in Black have a propensity for knocking on doors late at night. The two mirror each other in other fashions, too: like their child counterparts, the MIB will not enter a home until they are specifically invited to do so (shades of vampire lore, legend and very often movies). Both the MIB and the BEC wear black. Both wear head-gear: hoodies for the Black Eyed Children, and 1950s-era fedoras for the MIB. And there is another intriguing issue: very often the Men in Black wear thick, wraparound, black sunglasses.

I have to wonder if this MIB/sunglasses angle is done not just to provoke a menacing atmosphere, but to mask a pair of emotion-free, solid, black eyes of the type that the Black Eyed Children are described as having. In that sense, and just perhaps, the Men in Black and the Black Eyed Children are one and the same: one in adult form and the other in child form, but both following the same secret agenda – whatever that may really be. So, where does that all leave us? Well, it admittedly leaves us with a lot of questions and not a great deal else. But they are questions that a certain, acclaimed and dedicated researcher of the Black Eyed has done his very best to resolve.

Undoubtedly the leading investigator in this field, and the author of the book, The Black Eyed Children, David Weatherly has collected and studied dozens of such cases, demonstrating the sheer scale of these weird and unsettling events. David’s work has addressed a variety of theories for the origins and presence of the BECs: that they might be demonic in nature, or predatory spirits, or possibly even products of the human mind, given some semblance of physical life in the real world. Notably, David has also spent much time researching the theory that the Black Eyed Children have nothing less than an alien lineage. David cites the case of two women, Ann and Marcia, who have both had alien abduction experiences and who have also both encountered the BECs – and, in Marcia’s case, in the now-typical “knocking on the door and demanding to be let in” situation.

Of strange cases such as these, David says: “Why would an alien race want, or need, to create hybrid beings? There are a number of proposed theories to explain why such an experiment may be taking place. These theories range from a dying race that needs an injection of fresh DNA in order to survive, to time travelers attempting to correct a mistake made in their past (which is our present).”

I will leave the final words on this issue UFO-Black Eyed Children controversy to David. They are words that fit comfortably with what we have seen so far: “An even more sinister theory that has followers, postulates that the grays are actually attempting to take over our world by slowly breeding us out and phasing in beings with alien DNA. Over time the human race will fade away to be replaced by the ‘superior’ DNA of the gray aliens, adherents say.”