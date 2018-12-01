Canadian Pilots Report UFO Over Baffin Island

Pilots never want their passengers to worry unnecessarily and hate being made fun of by other pilots, so it’s rare that they report seeing UFOs to air traffic control during a flight, especially when it triggers an incident report with their name on it. That being the case, it seems to be happening more often. Earlier in November, British Airways pilots flying over the west coast of Ireland reported seeing “bright lights” moving “at a very high speed” and called them in to the Shannon Air Traffic Control, as did pilots of two other planes. The Irish Aviation Authority is still investigating the incident and it remains unsolved. Last week, pilots for Nolinor Aviation reported a UFO in Canada over north Baffin Island in the northernmost territory of Nunavut … an area that has had its share of unexplained events. Could the UFO be related to them?

The Baffin Island sighting occurred on November 24 at about 8:30 pm local time. According to their report to the Transport Canada’s Civil Aviation Daily Occurrence Reporting System (CADORS) (see a screen shot here), they described it as a CIRVIS/UFO, which is pilot-speak for “Communications Instructions for Reporting Vital Intelligence Sightings” like UFOs. (Audio of the report can be heard here.) The report was forwarded to North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) which is based at CFB Winnipeg, Manitoba – due south of Nunavut. The Boeing 737-200 was heading from Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut, to the Mary River Mine, an open pit iron mine that is the world’s sixth most northerly mine.

Why would a UFO be interested in an iron mine? UFOs are often seen over mining operations. From 2010 to 2015, UFOs were reported over a number of copper mines in Chile. Speculation ranged from drones or helicopters spying on the mines to aliens coming in for parts or fuel. While UFOs are often seen over active volcanoes and could be anything from drones to birds to aliens refueling or using the volcano as a portal, the Taupo Volcanic Zone in New Zealand is over large reservoirs of molten gold, silver and other precious metals, prompting those on the “aliens” side to speculate they could be mining them before we can figure out how for ourselves. Gold, silver, rare minerals? Kind of makes sense. But iron ore?

In 2016, a mysterious pinging in the waters between Baffin Island and the Melville Peninsula baffled the military. One theory was that it was the Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation, owner of the Mary Iron Mine, pinging the waters with sonar to conduct surveys. Are they now using drones as well? There was also a defunct military radar station set up during the Cold War to track Soviet planes. Is it sending signals again? The pinging was painfully loud to locals but you know how that goes – military and money trumps indigenous people.

Marco Prud’homme, Nolinor’s vice president, says the pilot told him he saw a shining light, which changed from red to green to white, and it could have been a star, a meteorite, or “probably something natural.” Of course that’s what he’s going to tell the management – he wants to keep his job.

There have been reports of UFOs made from the ground in Nunavut. They’re generally colored lights moving at high speeds and some have been reported by dozens of witnesses. Meteors? Northern lights?

It’s easy to disbelieve rock stars or people who can’t seem to tell the difference between a star and a UFO. That’s why we need to keep an open mind when these reports come from pilots and astronauts. Especially around the mysterious Baffin Island.