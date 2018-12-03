Massive Alaskan Earthquake Blamed on Planetary Alignment

Which came first … the massive 7.0 earthquake which recently struck Anchorage, the unusual planetary alignment or the earthquake predictor taking credit for predicting it and warning of more convergence-created quakes?

“This is the second largest earthquake we’ve had since 1964, which was a very significant earthquake.”

It’s hard to tell so let’s start with the earthquake. On November 30th, a 7.0 earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city with a population of 300,000. As Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz recounts, its intensity was second only to the 1964 magnitude-9.2 quake which was the most powerful in recorded U.S. history. The November 30th tremor damaged road, buildings and infrastructure and shut down power in many areas, but no deaths or serious injuries were reported. Officials remain on the alert because hundreds of aftershocks, one a big 5.2 magnitude, have been occurring ever since.

The quake was preceded by what seismologists described as a mysterious, low frequency global seismic wave on November 11th … and by what an earthquake predictor described as a potentially disastrous alignment of Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars and Jupiter. The seismic wave is still unexplained and the planetary alignment won’t be at its apocalyptic peak until December 21, 2018, but that hasn’t stopped many from linking them to Frank Hoogerbeets, the founder of Ditrianum, a non-profit organization in the Netherlands which focuses relating seismic activity to planetary geometry using Hoogerbeets’ Solar System Geometry Index (SSGI) to predict possible earthquakes.

“Forecast — updated 30 November 2018, 20:51 UTC

Seismic unrest is expected to continue in the coming days, possibly peaking high 6 to 7 magnitude. Throughout the week doesn’t look much better. Especially from the 7th to the 10th may be highly critical with the potential of a magnitude 8+ earthquake.”

That forecast was posted on the Ditrianum website on the same day as the Anchorage earthquake. Coincidence? The current planetary alignment has actually been occurring in the western sky of the U.S. since mid-October and will continue into 2019. That’s a pretty wide timespan that would have plenty of earthquakes anyway. Can the big ones … or any of them … really be linked to forces on Earth caused by this alignment? Let’s take a look at what astronomer Phil Platt said in February 2017, the last time Hoogerbeets made a similar prediction.

“Sigh. This again? First, there is simply no way an alignment of planets can cause an earthquake on Earth. It’s literally impossible. I’ve done the math on this before; the maximum combined gravity of all the planets under ideal conditions is still far less than the gravitational influence of the moon on the Earth, and the moon at very best has an extremely weak influence on earthquakes.”

Is Hoogerbeets hooking himself to the Alaska quake to further his Solar System Geometry Index theory? Will Santa be knocked from the sky on December 25th by a force that shakes Christmas trees around the world? Wouldn’t that be a great holiday movie idea?

Sigh. This again?