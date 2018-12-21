MU20.25 – End of Year Special 2018

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:15:40 — 69.9MB)
On the this final episode of Mysterious Universe for 2018 we let our hair down and serve up the hottest chaff of the year. From childhood Santa flip outs to 500 year old Madonna skeletons nothing to too out there for this end of year episode.
Then in our Plus+ extension we reveal the paranormal Afghan encounters of US Special Forces and discuss what happens when a cargo ship picks up a deadly uninvited entity.
Links
- The Twelve Deaths of Christmas
- Potty-mouthed parrot stuck on roof in Edmonton
- Irish woman who married ghost of 300-year-old pirate says they have split up
- Man drives body of dead woman around in front seat of SUV for days in Bellingham
- Hotel apologises for ‘dummy body’ tribute to UK couple’s dead son
- 500-year-old skeleton still wearing thigh-high boots found in London river
- Ants in ear canal
- ‘Kiwi’ nickname not discriminatory, Australian tribunal finds
- Russia’s High-Tech AI Robot Turns Out To Be Human In Robot Costume
- Shirtless Vladimir Putin Calendar Is No. 1 With Japanese Women
- Teenager dies after homemade parachute fails to open during stunt cheered on by mum
- Painful side-effects from laser eye surgery linked to man’s suicide: family
- Disabled man changes mind about head transplant
- Police stopped an allegedly impaired driver and asked for his licence. He gave them a hamburger
- Overwhelmed boy crawls away from Queen Elizabeth
- Is there life on other planets? (1962)
- We Need to Talk about how Mario is a Harmful Italian Stereotype
- I CANTAKA NO MO!!
- Mall Santa unmasked
Plus+ Extension
- The ghost’s warm hands that spared a brother’s life at Vimy
- The Ivan Vassili
- Sinister Christmas Encounters with the Supernatural
- An Onlooker in France 1917
- Dennis Wheatley – The Devil And All His Works
- The Afghan Monster
- The Lady Sopwith Mystery