MU20.25
MU20.25 – End of Year Special 2018

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:15:40 — 69.9MB)

On the this final episode of Mysterious Universe for 2018 we let our hair down and serve up the hottest chaff of the year. From childhood Santa flip outs to 500 year old Madonna skeletons nothing to too out there for this end of year episode.

Then in our Plus+ extension we reveal the paranormal Afghan encounters of US Special Forces and discuss what happens when a cargo ship picks up a deadly uninvited entity.

