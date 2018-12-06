Multiple Reports of White Cigar Shaped UFOs Over Texas

Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar. Sigmund Freud said that, but he left out a key corollary statement: sometimes that cigar is a UFO. The “cigar shaped” UFO is one of the most iconic and widely reported varieties of unidentified aerial phenomena. It’s been a staple of UFO lore since the beginning. While Freud would probably have some less than polite theories explaining why people keep seeing giant cigars in the sky, in reality it’s not the best description for these UFOs. They’re oblong and uniformly colored, but that’s about it. A cigar shaped UFO should, at the very least, have a fiery engine or exhaust port on the back. But no, they’re just long ovals.

A recent sighting of a cigar shaped UFO in Texas demonstrates this. According to the Houston Chronicle, a witness, who chose to remain anonymous, took a video of a space stogie in the skies above Keller, Texas, near Fort Worth, on November 15. The video shows a solid white, oblong object against what looks like the evening sky. It doesn’t move at all, and although the video is only a minute long, the witness wrote in a report to the website Texas UFOs that the incident lasted for much longer:

“It was the oddest thing I’ve ever seen. I watched it for about 20 minutes. It didn’t move. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything in the sky stay that still before, not even for a few seconds, let alone 20 minutes.”

The witness says that the object looked reflective. Some have suggested that it could be a blimp, but Texas UFOs says that they could not find any evidence of a blimp in the area. Could it just be a weird cloud reflecting sunlight? Perhaps, but then why wouldn’t the reflected light match the color of the sunset? There’s probably a very good answer for that.

Yet, this isn’t an isolated incident. On their website, Texas UFOs has two more recent reports from all over the state witnessing the same thing. One report is a photograph of two white cigar shaped UFOs in Conroe, Texas taken on September 11. This photo was also taken at sunset and seems to lend credence to the idea that it’s some sort of weather/optical phenomenon.

Another report tells a different story. A report submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center alleges a sighting in the middle of the day in Copperas Cove, Texas. This report states that on November 15 at 2:55 pm, they saw a white oval shaped object hover motionless in the sky for 30 seconds before disappearing. This occurred on the same day as the Keller sighting. As with all UFO stories, however, there’s a catch: There is no photographic evidence given for the Copperas Cove sighting. Obviously you’re not always able to take photos when you see weird stuff in the sky, but without photographic evidence it can’t be used as proof.

Inconclusive. Just the way UFOs seem to like it.