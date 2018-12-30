Seven-Foot-Tall Hairy Humanoid Reported in Kentucky

Seven feet tall and hairy only ever means one thing: our good buddy bigfoot is up to his old tricks again. According to an eyewitness report submitted to the Bigfoot Researchers Organization (BFRO) a woman and her husband had a brief encounter with a hairy humanoid creature while driving through Sandy Hook, Kentucky. She described the creature as at least seven feet tall, the “color of a tree” and says that she saw it look straight at their car.

According to the report, the sighting took place in October. As with a lot of bigfoot sightings, the report was submitted anonymously—for obvious reasons—but BFRO investigator Jack Smarr followed up on the report with a phone interview of the witness. According to the submitted report the witness and her husband were driving down a back road near their home just after 7:30 PM. The witness was in the passenger seat and saw what she initially assumed was a deer crossing the road approximately 75 feet in front of them. Just as she was about to alert her husband to the deer, she says it started walking very quickly and she saw that it was far too tall and had half the number of legs deer usually have. From the report:

At some point I started screaming, “Turn on your brights! There’s something in the road!” All the while, I’m looking at this thing which is very big in stature, thick legs, thick abdomen, and (again by my calculations) at least 7 ft tall. It was the color of a tree, specifically the trees in that area, so like a grayish-brown, very earthy-tone. The area where I assume a face would be was lighter in color, but I couldn’t tell what color. I know this because it turned its head and looked straight at our car. My husband saw movement and he saw what he described as a strange shadow, but he did not see the creature. Only I saw the creature, and in fairly good detail. Again, it happened so quickly though, I didn’t get to see feet, hands or facial details like eyes and mouth. One thing I thought was interesting was the direction it was coming from. It was coming from a very tall and steep mountain, and when it hurried across the road, it must have gone off a very steep cliff, as that is the only place it could have gone. This cliff drops off onto Pruetts Fork Road, which is also very wooded and secluded.

It’s strange that her husband only saw a shadowy figure while she saw this thing in great detail. Many bigfoot reports have that sort of weird psychic aspect to them, almost as if the image of the hairy humanoid is only a projection. Or the dude just needs better glasses.

Further on in the report, the witness says that they returned to the area and looked for a sign of the creature but could find none. While their wasn’t any physical evidence left of bigfoot, she says that the encounter didn’t quite end with the creature’s disappearance:

That night, the neighborhood dogs were acting very strange. All of them were barking and howling and could not be consoled or quieted. A stray dog that hangs around the yard, (who is normally very mild mannered and inattentive), displayed signs of stalking something and being very on edge. He was growling and nervous, and took off after something unseen. All of the neighborhood dogs continued to howl and bark throughout the night.

Now, that could be because of deer roaming around the woods. October is an incredibly annoying month for rural dog owners. Deer are on the move all night, every night and it drives dogs out of their minds. But, taken in context with the rest of the encounter it certainly adds to the weirdness and unease.

But that’s assuming bigfoot is up to no good. We don’t know what bigfoot’s doing in Kentucky. Personally, my money’s on an old fashioned bender. He’s wandering around the woods of Kentucky all lit up on bourbon probably singing some of the old songs, leaves and twigs all stuck up in his hair. He’s walking out into the middle of the road and almost causing car accidents. Enough is enough. Bigfoot’s a hot mess and he needs to pull it together.