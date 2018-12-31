The Children of the Aliens?

A few days ago, I wrote an article here at Mysterious Universe on the matter of so-called alien-human “hybrid babies.” It should be noted, though, that it’s not always just hybrid babies that are shown to abductees and with whom they are encouraged to bond. It’s very often hybrid children, too. As bizarre as it may sound abductees report being taken to rooms that are in stark contrast to the sterile and clean, and almost obsessively so, environments aboard UFOs. In these particular cases, abductees enter a far from tidy environment in which hybrid children are given toys to play with – as if a concerted attempt is being made to humanize the hybrids even more. Whether this is done from a positive perspective of inter-species cooperation and inter-breeding, or if it’s done to ensure that the hybrids can more successfully infiltrate human society in a sinister, hostile fashion, very much remains to be seen, and is dependent on which side of the fence you stand. You may even be of the opinion that this is nothing less than the results of bad dreams and wild tales of a very dubious kind. But, try telling that to those who claim to have encountered the hybrid children. They are convinced that what they encountered were nothing less than something half-human and half-something-else.

Take, for example, the story of Jennifer, a life-long resident of New Jersey. Now in her mid-thirties, she has conscious recall of encounters with the Grays going back to her early childhood, as does her mother. Even her grandmother has vague recollections of encountering a group of “little men” in New Jersey woods, during the summer months, at some point in the 1940s – something which emphasizes the ongoing, multi-generational aspect of these events. As well as her consciously recalled interactions with the Grays, Jennifer has been able to pull further recollections out of the depths of her mind and subconscious via hypnosis. One recollection, in particular, stands out, in terms of relevancy.

Although Jennifer has no memories of interactions with hybrid babies, she does have memories of being taken, in 2009, to what she described as looking like “an old military base, but shut down,” where she encountered hybrid children. Jennifer’s hypnotically-recovered recollections begin with her stepping out of what she first thought was a large, black sedan. With hindsight, however, she came to believe that the “car” was actually a landed UFO – the image of the car, then, being a screen-memory designed to mask, or at least confuse, the true nature of the event. She then recalls being guided, in a somewhat groggy and hazy state, to an elevator by three dwarfish figures that she found it difficult to recall, in terms of their physical appearances. What she had no trouble remembering, however, was what happened next.

After what she perceived as an incredibly long descent in the elevator, Jennifer was taken to a large room which was filled with two things: (1) a group of five or six hybrid children, all but one female; and (2) a multitude of toys. Strewn across the floor were teddy-bears, dolls, and a large amount of fluffy, toy dogs. The hybrids, who were skinny, sickly-looking, yellow-haired, and seemingly completely disinterested in the toys, were sitting on chairs placed in a row against one of the walls. It was Jennifer’s “job” – as she worded it – to try and encourage the children to play with the toys, something she was only partially successful in doing. Two of them actually smiled and even laughed when Jennifer gently tossed teddy-bears in their direction. The others offered little more than disinterest.

Time and again, Jennifer was urged to interact with the hybrids. And on each occasion, the response was far from being encouraging. Evidently, Jennifer’s abductors realized that things were not proceeding well and she was finally motioned to the door. Once again, her mind was filled with images of sitting in a black sedan, and being driven back to her home. Yet, as with her arrival at the facility, she had deep suspicions that the car imagery was, effectively, “implanted” in her mind and did not tell the true story of how she found herself deep underground. Jennifer’s encounter is of a type that many abductees – and, particularly so, female abductees – have reported.