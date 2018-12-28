The Wild UFO Saga of Valiant Thor

On November 21, 2008, UFO researcher-author Greg Bishop wrote the following words: “The Reverend Frank Stranges, author of such contactee classics as Stranger at the Pentagon and Flying Saucerama, has returned to his permanent home with the space brothers, according to an email today from Tim ‘Mr. UFO’ Beckley. Stranges founded the National Investigations Committee on Unidentified Flying Objects (NICUFO) in 1967.” Stranges’ organization was very much inspired by the much bigger, and far more visible, NICAP, the National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena, which was created in 1956. NICAP focused, for the most part, on studying reports involving sightings of UFOs in the skies above, analyzing photographs, and collecting flying saucer-themed data from military personnel and the public. Stranges, however, had a far more controversial claim to fame.

Stranges maintained that, from 1959 onward, he had extensive – and secret – contact with an extremely human-looking extraterrestrial. The “man” in question claimed his name was Valiant Thor. He was a strange and mysterious figure who, reportedly, had an untold number of clandestine meetings with several U.S. presidents, and numerous, high-ranking military personnel. The result of all this? Thor had the ability to effortlessly move throughout the inner circle of nothing less than the Pentagon itself. Thor’s message was – like so many of the messages of the 1950s-era Space Brothers – one of a warning nature. Namely, a warning that our warlike ways just might lead to the end of our civilization. That, in Stranges’ story, Valiant Thor both sounds and looks like actor Michael Rennie’s alien character, Klaatu, in the 1951 sci-fi movie, The Day the Earth Stood Still, has quite naturally led many to believe that Stranges made up the whole, controversial saga. A case, maybe, of Hollywood inspiration. As I noted in an earlier article, Stranges was indeed a controversial character, and that’s putting it mildly. Very mildly, in fact.

In relation to that alleged meeting with Thor in the Pentagon in 1959, Stranges, himself, offered the following: “Being a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, as well as a student of the Bible for many years, coupled with my experience as an special investigator, I felt as though my senses were functioning properly and that I knew exactly what I was about to do. I was on my guard for fakes and frauds. In walked a man, about six feet tall, perhaps 185 pounds, brown wavy hair, brown eyes. His complexion appeared normal and slightly tanned. As I approached him and he looked at me it was as though he looked straight through me. With a warm smile and extending his hand, he greeted me by name. His genuineness astonished me, but quickly I understood. As I gripped his hand, I was somewhat surprised to feel the soft texture of his skin, like that of a baby but with the strength of a man that silently testified to his power and intensity.”

Strange World state: “Thor had been working with the government since 1937. His physical traits included six fingers, an oversized heart, one huge lung, copper oxide blood like that of an octopus, and possessed an incredibly high IQ measuring around 1200, and a lifespan of approximately 490 years.” There’s no doubt that the story of Valiant Thor and Frank Stranges peaked – in terms of both popularity and visibility – in the 1960s. Undeniably, for the vast majority of figures within the field of Ufology, the issues of Contactees, Space Brothers, and human-looking aliens are perceived as being very much historical in nature, rather than contemporary, which, to a high degree, is true. Like so many cases such as that of Valiant Thor and Frank Stranges, there really are just two possibilities: that the story was true or it was complete bullshit. A part of me would like to go with the former, but I’m totally, 100 percent fine going with the latter.