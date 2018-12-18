When We Unknowingly Create Dangerous Entities

Related, to a degree, to the phenomenon of the thought-form or Tulpa (see my recent article on comic-book writer Alan Moore and the matter of his creation, Constantine) is that of the dangerous poltergeist. As for the German word from which it originates, in English it is “noisy spirit.” The poltergeist is a violent entity which engages in hostile, terrifying activity. It torments those in the home where the activity is taking place, and has the ability to place the victims of the attacks in downright danger. The poltergeist is somewhat different to the average disembodied spirit or Tulpa, however. Faced with the likes of seeing furniture moving across one’s living-room, windows shattering, beds raising off the floor, books flying off their shelves, and electrical items blowing out, it is perfectly natural to ascribe all of this chilling activity to an evil, supernatural entity. Things are not quite as straightforward as that, however. As you will now see. The truth may very well be much weirder.

It is a fact that the vast majority of all poltergeist activity revolves around one particular person in the targeted family. Typically, it’s a young girl – either prepubescent, or going through puberty. In an article titled “Poltergeists,” Crystalinks state: “Due to hormonal and emotional changes in the teenager’s body, negative energy may be thrust outwardly sometimes moving or destroying objects telekinetically.” In other words, what we have here is a case of young girls unknowingly – as in completely unknowingly – causing the very phenomena that are assumed to have external components that dictate and direct the activity – such as a ghost, a demon, or, perhaps, one of the mysterious and malevolent Shadow People. On rare occasions, the girl may spontaneously manifest the image of a ghostly figure – albeit not from some hellish, unearthly realm, it must be stressed, but from the depths of her dark imagination and subconscious. And, the greater the level of that “negative energy” to which Crystalinks refers, the greater the power and substance that is given to that creation of the imagination.

So, what we have here is a chaotic, and usually spiraling, situation that can go wildly out of control. It begins in the throes of the human mind, but can then rapidly become externalized in just about the worst ways conceivable, which is not too different to what we see when people create Tulpas, whether deliberately or via the subconscious. As for the causal factor in all of this – a young girl, for the most part – she very often finds herself feeling becoming weaker and weaker as the incidents and experiences grow in number and scope. That is hardly surprising, though: after all, the girl is unknowingly discharging precious, human energy into her immediate environment – energy which she cannot do without. The result: sometimes, but not always, the central person in the saga gets sick, as the freakish phenomenon itself only goes from strength to strength.

In essence, the girl is destroying her very own health by expelling the essential energies that her body requires – energies which then wreak havoc in the home. Fortunately, in many such cases on record, poltergeist activity will come to a sudden halt – perhaps after a period of days, weeks or, in some cases, even months. Why might that be? Maybe, because the hormonal imbalances that we all go through in puberty have leveled out, and the turmoil and emotional highs and lows have begun to lessen. As they lessen, so does the amount of energy directed to keeping the poltergeist “alive” – and to the point where, finally, the energy has dissipated and the poltergeist is no more.