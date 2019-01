Extraterrestrials? Interdimensional travellers? Ultraterrestrials? Could it be that these fiendish entities are linked to groups at war here on Earth? John Keel started to think this while he began looking into the Mothman encounters. On this episode we take a look at John Keel’s recently re-released notes and discuss a truly disturbing paranormal possibility.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ subscribers. To join, click HERE.

Links