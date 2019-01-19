19.04 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
A new Yowie encounter has occurred in Australia and it’s suspiciously close to an Australian Army base with a history of rumours. We take a look at the story on this episode after learning about Zoar’s Galactic Federation bro code, and how a man “negotiated” with Mount Shasta’s Dark Priestess in her private chambers.
Links
- Truck driver claims Yowie bashed his bonnet in Queensland bush
- Yowie Sighting (Audio Report #129) at Witheren near Canungra, Queensland
- Two ET contactees share the synchronicity of their breathtaking experiences with Jonny Enoch
- Inner Journey in Outer Space
- “I’ve got to meet numerous types of beings.”
- Barbara Jean Lindsey the Cosmic Oracle
- ECETI RANCH