21.01 – MU Podcast

Mysterious Universe is back for an all new season in 2019! On this opening episode we hear the story of a man who made the mistake of messing with a Skinwalker and ended up with a floating skull on his living room table.

While in our Plus+ extension we discuss the claims of real vampires living amongst us and how they could be connected to some Missing 411 style deaths.

