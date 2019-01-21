MU Podcast
21.02
 
 
21.02 – MU Podcast

This week we sit down with Paranormal researchers Greg and Dana Newkirk to discuss HELLIER, a five-part, cinematic documentary series following an investigation into unsolved mysteries, impossible synchronicities, and a web of high strangeness which stretches from the heart of Appalachian coal country.

Driven by a plea for help from a man under supernatural assault, Greg, Dana, and their crew find themselves in a dying coal town, where a series of strange coincidences leads them to a decades-old mystery with far-reaching implications.

In our Plus+ extension, members will hear of a truly strange MIB encounter that baffled even the most experienced of researchers and we discover links to the high strangeness discovered in Hellier.

