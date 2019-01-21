21.03 – MU Podcast

On this episode we take a look at a seemingly simple haunting that turns out to be anything but. Its highly unusual temporal and inter-dimensional attributes cause us to question the very nature of reality. We also discuss the appearance of the “Second Oswald” and how he turned up at a gun range with a futuristic weapon.

Then in our Plus+ extension we learn about the alleged Iraqi Secret Space Program, hidden star gates, and Zoar the space teenager.

