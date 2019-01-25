FOIA Request Shows Pentagon UFO Program Researched Stargates, Antigravity, and Warp Drives

In 2017, the New York Times and Washington Post confirmed what many had had long suspected: the pentagon was still researching and investigating UFOs long after the bad old days of foo fighters and Project Blue Book. The Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) officially operated from 2007 to 2012, under the direction of Luiz Elizondo and funded at the insistence of then senate majority leader Harry Reid of Nevada. It was officially shut down due to lack of funding, much to the frustration of Elizondo and Reid who considered it a necessary function of the Defense Department. While this paints the picture of a short-lived and relatively cheap—in the five years it was operational, the AATIP officially cost $22 million—flight of fancy, vanity project, or black-ops cash funnel, new information was released last week that shows the AATIP was interested in much more than simply watching the skies.

According to Motherboard, the Defense Intelligence Agency released a list of 38 research projects funded by the AATIP in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by Steven Aftergood, director of the Federation of American Scientists’ Project on Government Secrecy. The list was presented to congress in January, 2018. The projects funded include juicy titles like “Invisibility Cloaking”, “High-Frequency Gravitational Wave Communications”, “Traversable Wormholes, Stargates, and Negative Energy”, and “Antigravity for Aerospace Applications.”

Of course, there’s nothing in FOIA document that explains anything about these titles, so the imagination is left to run wild. It could be that every single one of these projects came to the same conclusion: this is all useless and impossible. But that seems unlikely.

Looking at all of the project titles in one batch is overwhelming. It’s hard to find more techno-babble lumped together even in the pulpiest Sci-Fi movie. That the Defense Intelligence Agency was actually spending money on a project titled “Warp Drive, Dark Energy, and the Manipulation of Extra Dimensions,” is hard to fathom, but here we are.

In an email to Motherboard, Aftergood wrote:

“The list of research papers tells us something more than previous reporting did about this odd program. Now we have a better idea of exactly what the Defense Intelligence Agency was up to, and what it produced. I think anyone who looks at these titles will scratch their heads and wonder what on earth the Defense Intelligence Agency was thinking. These are the kinds of topics you pursue when you have more money than you know what to do with.”

I don’t know, Steven, I bet they knew exactly what to do with that money.

It must be asked: could this actually just be techno-babble? How seriously did the DIA take the idea of warp drives, or the “Cognitive Limits on Simultaneous Control of Multiple Unmanned Spacecraft?” Is there a chance this is some sort of misdirection? It’s not unheard of, and black projects need to be funded somehow. You can hide a whole lot in a good UFO story.

We can’t know what the actual point of this research was, but it doesn’t seem like the AATIP ran out of money and shut down like the Department of Defense claims. According to a 2017 article in the New York Times, despite the official shuttering of the AATIP, the project remained operating in secret. According to the Times, Luiz Elizondo resigned from his position in 2017, in protest of the “excessive secrecy and internal opposition.” Elizondo said there was a new director of the program, but he declined to name who it was.

What do you do when an intelligence project stumbles on something that would raise a few too many eyebrows? Send that bad boy underground, of course. Whatever the outcome of this research was we may never know, but our slide into the realm of science fiction seems to be happening faster and faster. For those of us who prefer our reality on the weirder side, we’re probably in for a treat.