German Prince May Have Been The Earliest Victim Of A Political Assassination

Many political figures have been assassinated over the years, with John F. Kennedy being one of the most well-known victims when he was assassinated on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas. Assassinations of powerful people have been going on for far longer than we can imagine and with new research that was conducted, it seems that the first ever assassination of a political figure happened almost 4,000 years ago.

After the bones of the Prince of Helmsdorf were dug up from his burial mound of Helmsdorf in Saxony-Anhalt, archaeologists analyzed his remains. His skeleton was re-examined by a group of forensic scientists who concluded that he was in fact murdered. The prince, who died 3,846 years ago, was more than likely attacked and killed by an experienced warrior.

The examiners who studied the prince’s skeleton said that he was stabbed three times in the spine and the stomach – all three of which would have been fatal. Included in their findings was a wound that was six millimeters wide and three millimeters deep in the eleventh thoracic vertebra. He was probably killed while he had his back against a wall or lying on the floor. They also said that the murder weapon could have very possibly been a dagger that was at least 6 inches in length.

State Archaeologist Harald Meller explained why the prince more than likely was caught by surprise, “It must have been a trusted person from the environment of the ruler, perhaps a relative, a friend or the bodyguard.” He went on by saying, “The ruler was innocent and was surprised by the attack, and may have fallen victim to a conspiracy like Julius Caesar in ancient Rome.”

There was also evidence that the stabbings would have severed numerous arteries. Archaeologist Meller said that a second injury came from behind and above the collarbone which split the left shoulder blade and probably causing significant injuries to the prince’s veins and lungs. These wounds indicate that it was an experienced warrior who murdered the prince.

Click here to see the skeleton and injured bones of the prince.

The family of the Prince of Helmsdorf ruled the territories in the Saxony states in eastern Germany during the Iron Age. His family is said to be from the House of Wettin which is one of the oldest dynasties of German counts, dukes, kings, and prince-electors in Europe and originated in the town of Saxony-Anhalt. Although it’s unknown the exact age when the prince was murdered, he was between 30 and 50 years of age.

This newly discovered information that a political assassination took place nearly 4,000 years ago is quite astonishing. According to Archaeologist Meller, “As far as we can see, we have thereby discovered the oldest truly demonstrable princely murder in world history.”