Haunted Tavern Is Up For Sale

A historic – and yes, haunted – building in Freeport, Maine has been put on the market. The 8,000-square-foot Main Street landmark called Jameson Tavern – also known as “The Birthplace of Maine” – is located across the street from the L.L. Bean’s flagship store. The 240-year-old building has a tavern and a restaurant, in addition to Brahms Mount which weaves bed linens as well as blankets.

The building was originally built in 1779 as a home for Dr. John Anglier Hyde and his family until they sold it in 1801 to Captain Samuel Jameson who used the building as Jameson’s Tavern. The Jamesons ran the tavern until 1828 when Richard Codman bought the property and ran it as Codman’s Tavern as well as being an Inn. In 1856, the property was bought by a local shipbuilder named John Cushing and for the next several years it was passed on by different families until 1981 when the current owners bought the building.

And while this building is rich with history, alcohol isn’t the only type of “spirits” that are found here. The Jameson Tavern building is known to be pretty haunted. The tavern’s co-owner, Tom Hincks, said that several times when he was alone in the restaurant, he would hear footsteps and loud bangs, as well as seeing the back door open and close on its own. One time, all the utensils that were hanging from an overhead rack started rattling. “I wasn’t a believer,” he said, “but wait until it happens to you.”

According to an article written in the Community Leader, a dining room host said that unexplained things happen at the tavern “at least once a week.” She said that two different psychics claimed to have seen a tall man with a top hat standing down a hallway.

Several employees and guests have seen the trail of a dress going around corners in the dining room and they believe it is that of a little girl named Emily. She is believed to have lived in the building in the 19th century when it was used as a home. She is said to have lived in the area that is now the attic and that she died in a fire. One time there was a little girl who was playing under one of the tables and she was heard saying, “Give me back my ball Emily,” when it was time to leave. Emily’s ghost has also been seen running around between the upstairs rooms.

A different employee claimed to have been hit with a glass jar of toothpicks that flew off a counter. Another time, two employees were the only ones in the building when they heard a loud crash downstairs. When they went to investigate, they noticed every pan had fallen to the floor, but to their surprise, the hooks remained intact to the wall.

With a long 240-year history and a few ghosts lurking around, the Jameson Tavern building can be yours for $1.3 million.