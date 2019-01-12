Historic House Offers Ghost Hunts

Charlton House in Greenwich, London, has so much paranormal activity that it’s offering visitors night-time ghost hunts.

Charlton House was built in 1607 when King James I was the ruler and it was Sir Adam Newton (who was the tutor to the King’s son Henry) who resided there. The house had a large hall, state dining room, gallery, saloon, and a chapel. Sir William Langhorne then purchased the property in 1680 and stayed there until his death in 1714. Since he died childless, the estate was passed on to his nephew. The house was later used as a hospital during World War I and then in 1925 it was purchased by the Metropolitan Borough of Greenwich.

There have been many sightings of ghostly apparitions at Charlton House, including the famous “grey lady” who has been seen walking around the property. People often see her in the gardens carrying what appears to be a baby in her arms.

The ghost of Sir William Langhorne has also been seen haunting the halls and rooms of the house. Since his body is buried not too far from the property at Charlton Parish Church, it is said that he haunts Charlton House trying to find a woman who is willing to give him an heir.

Visitors have experienced doorknobs unexplainably rattling, as well as feeling uneasy in the attic and the cellars. In fact, several employees refuse to go into the attic by themselves and some of them won’t go into the cellars at all. Staff members have also experienced their personal belongings disappearing and reappearing in a totally different location.

The most heartbreaking event took place when the house was being restored and a mummified body of a baby was found inside of an old fireplace. It’s believed that the baby belonged to a servant at the mansion and was more than likely stillborn.

People who wish to investigate spirits at the house can participate in a night-time ghost-hunting experience. This event, however, is not the typical ghost stories and historic educational visit. This ghost-hunting experience includes taking part in séances and rituals throughout the night, as well as using a Ouija board in attempt to contact the spirits.

Other experiments conducted at the mansion include table-tilting and glass divination, as well as using actual ghost-hunting equipment.

With a long history of people witnessing ghostly apparitions, as well as feeling uneasy in several areas of the house, a night-time ghost-hunting investigation with real equipment and séances sounds perfect for those who are obsessed with the paranormal and who aren’t afraid of possibly seeing actual ghosts.