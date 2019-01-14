Mysterious Pillar of Light Appears in Sky Over Canada

It’s aliens! It’s HAARP! It’s the ghost of Darth Vader making sure you never ever forget his sacrifice! Or not. Either way, a recent video has surfaced showing what could be interpreted as all those things. A glowing red pillar of light appeared in the skies over Edmonton, Alberta earlier this month. It was filmed by a group of witnesses who, in turn, suggested all of those explanations (more or less).

Here’s a link to the video. It’s an eerie sort of light that just hangs there in the sky, perfectly still, for the duration of the video. There’s a presence to it, the beam of light is thick and seems to pulse, though perhaps that’s simply due to the refraction through the clouds. According to Youtube channel Secureteam10, who shared and commented on this video, this is far from the first sighting of these mysterious red pillars of light. Apparently they have been seen all over the globe, as well as spotted in footage from the International Space Station. So what is it?

The first thing that comes to mind is a laser pointer illuminating low hanging clouds. Yeah, that’s a pretty boring explanation, I know, but that’s also the simplest. However, if it was someone just pointing a laser straight up, it wouldn’t be perfectly still. It’s near impossible to keep something perfectly still and pointed perfectly vertical unless you have the physical discipline of a Buddhist monk. So if it was a laser, it would have to be mounted on something. Also, what would be the purpose? Other than staging a weird video for imaginary internet points, of course.

The other problem with the laser hypothesis is that the beam ends abruptly and symmetrically at the top and bottom. If it was a laser, there should be more of a gradual tapering of the beam. Of course, that’s also the problem with one of the other, more paranoid explanations: that it’s one of those new directed energy weapons that’s taking the blame for just about everything these days.

OK. What about HAARP? While it’s hilarious to think of the shadow government targeting Edmonton, Alberta, specifically, with their swiss-army-knife weather manipulation super-weapon (or something) for no good reason other than to spook some folks, it just doesn’t make sense. Which is usually the case whenever HAARP gets brought up.

So, aliens then. It’s got to be aliens. Towards the end of the video, one of the people in the video notices something small and black fly across the light at high speed. Perhaps these lights are portals for the ever-upcoming alien invasion. Although it’s totally understandable to look at a weird light, see a shape flying near it, and see a pattern, there’s absolutely no logical reason to think those two things are connected. Birds don’t take time off when something spooky is happening.

Actually, the most reasonable explanation is a natural phenomenon. It’s known, predictably, as “light pillars.” In cold weather, ice crystals in clouds can refract light in such a way that it looks like a pillar of light disconnected from the ground. This would explain the symmetry, the shimmering quality, and the stillness of the beam. There’s likely a red light from a business or sign directly beneath the mysterious pillar, yet hidden from the perspective of the video.

What about the International Space Station? Well, if you look at the still from the space station video, it doesn’t really look anything like a light pillar. It’s red and it’s a line, yes. But that’s where the similarities end. There’s no symmetry, it is not perfectly vertical, and it only appears briefly. It’s safe to say it’s not the same thing. Which means that, yes, it could still be an inter-dimensional alien portal. Most things are, until proven otherwise.