Hot on the heels of his long-overdue and well-deserved Academy Awards nomination for best supporting actor for “A Star is Born,” world’s greatest mustachio owner Sam Elliott is starring in a new flick that’s sure to bring him some more buzz – maybe not of the Oscar kind but definitely buzz saying that it’s better than its odd title would suggest. The producers of “The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot” released their first official trailer this week and early reviews suggest it’s a killer Hitler killer flick. What about Bigfoot? Ironically, this could be a role Sam Elliott was literally born to play.

“The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot” (can’t get enough of that title) premiered at the Fantasia 2018 film festival last June, so there’s an abundance of reviews and most of them are good. Elliott plays Calvin Barr, an old WWII veteran who carries inside a heroic secret he can never tell anyone – despite what the history books and conspiracy theorists say, he personally killed Adolf Hitler. Flashbacks take you through the story, especially his intense preparation for the assassination and the depressing effect it had on his life.

Fortunately (or perhaps not), there are a few people who know about his heroism – and those people from the U.S. government want the killer to come out of retirement to assassinate a new threat to humanity … a Bigfoot hiding deep in the Canadian wilderness who is carrying a deadly plague and threatening to spread it to the very people who claim he doesn’t exist.

Without giving anything away, Barr begrudgingly takes on the new mission with the same kind of intense, albeit older, preparation as in his last one. Despite the campy title, the reviews praise the film for its heavy drama, with powerful dialogue that supersedes the need for the usual over-the-top CGI action sequences.

Why was Sam Elliott born to play the role of Calvin Barr, government Bigfoot hunter? Despite his rugged cowboy looks and gravely voice, Samuel Pack Elliott was born in 1944 in Sacramento, California. His parents were Glynn Mamie, a physical training instructor and high school teacher, and Henry Nelson Elliott, who worked as a (get ready) predator control specialist for the Department of the Interior’s division of wildlife services! While Henry Elliott probably had no experiences with Bigfoot (although if he did, he may also had been sworn to secrecy), he was definitely experienced in tracking and eliminating the kinds of varmints that ranchers hate, and likely brought down some dangerous critters infected with rabies and other deadly diseases.

Does “The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot” sound like your kind of movie? It will be released in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD on February 8.

If it gets no other awards, it should win one for Best Movie Title.