UFO Over New Zealand Blamed on Russian Satellite

I don’t like to stray too far into the speculative, but if you ask me, there’s a war currently going on in space that most of us don’t know about. Over the last decade, the world’s superpowers have been jockeying for position in the race to achieve space superiority. All sorts of secret satellite-based weapons or weaponized satellites have been put into position, setting the board for what will surely be a weird orbital chess match that could see fiery wreckage rain down on the unsuspecting planet below.

Whether or not that will happen anytime soon is anyone’s guess. One thing is sure though: there’s a lot of weird stuff happening in space. Secretive satellite launches, strange lights in the sky, and reports of spacecraft in orbit behaving strangely. On top of that, the President of the United States has declared the creation of a Space Force, and China is building bases on the dark side of the moon. Maybe it’s time to re-watch Moonraker for some tips on zero-gravity gun fighting.

The latest clue that a war is brewing in space comes from New Zealand, where thousands of residents witnessed a strange sight on in the sky on January 5th. A fiery object streaked across the sky for nearly half a minute, breaking apart as it burned. Videos of the object were posted to social media and picked up by local news outlets. Some skywatchers speculated the object was a a meteorite, while others of course thought it was aliens. It’s always maybe aliens.

It turns out, the fireball could very well have been a Russian satellite of some kind. Richard Easther, physics chair at the University of Auckland, says he is “99 percent certain” the object was a Russian Kosmos 2430 satellite which was sent into orbit to protect against missile attacks from the United States. If that’s the case, what made it fall down? You guessed it, say it with me now: SPACE FORCE! SPACE FORCE! SPACE FORCE!

Maybe. Of course, the satellite could have reentered and burned up accidentally due to mechanical failure, user error, or who knows what else. It is the Russian space program, after all. With so many experimental weapons and secret satellites being launched, though, there’s no telling what could have brought this satellite down – if it was indeed a satellite. What exactly was seen in the skies over New Zealand?