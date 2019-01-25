Woman Finds Scary Looking (And Haunted?) Doll On Park Bench

Chrissie Swan, who is a television and radio host, found the most disturbing doll just sitting upright on a park bench in Melbourne, Australia. The terrifying looking doll looked as though someone had just abandoned it there. And as creepy as the doll looked, it’s no wonder that it was left there all alone.

The doll had white and pink foundation smeared all over her face and she was wearing a centuries-old white lace dress. What’s even more bizarre is that someone had drawn the initials “L” and “S” on the doll’s foot. Swan posted a picture of the creepy looking doll to her Instagram with the caption, “I just saw something terrifying and inexplicable.”

Many of her 184,000 Instagram followers weighed on the frightening doll, saying “This is hideous! Did you burn it??” and “That is truly terrifying!” There were more comical comments, such as one woman writing, “Wednesday Adams has left her doll behind,” in reference to the Addams Family character, while another woman made fun of her makeup by stating “she desperately needs makeup lessons.” But Swan wasn’t amused with the terrifying doll, as she told her fans that she quickly sped off down the street after coming face-to-face with it.

Swan then asked her followers what they thought of the strange symbols on the doll’s foot, “Why the symbols WHY?!?” she posted. While some people thought that the letters could be a “Scientology mark”, others suggested that the symbols could represent an evil “satanic marking.”

There aren’t too many things that are creepier than a doll that’s possibly possessed sitting on a park bench seemingly waiting for its next victim.

Click here to see the picture Chrissie Swan took of the frightening doll.

Haunted dolls have been a popular topic with people over the years and several of them have become quite famous. One of the most well-known haunted dolls in the world is “Annabelle” who is currently sitting inside of a locked glass case at the Warren’s Occult Museum which is owned by the famous paranormal investigators Lorraine and the late Ed Warren. The story of Annabelle has been featured in several movies and television shows.

Another terrifying doll is “Robert the Doll” who is dressed in a sailor suit and is also said to be cursed. He is currently located at the Key West’s Fort East Martello Museum. Prior to going there, his previous owner claimed that he would move around the house on his own and was haunted. After he was donated to the museum, his previous owner died just a few months later. When people visit the doll at the museum, they claim that their cameras and other electronic devices suddenly malfunction without explanation.

There have been countless claims of haunted and possessed dolls from around the world and for many years. The fact that Chrissie Swan encountered a scary looking (and quite possibly haunted) doll just casually sitting on a park bench makes you wonder how it actually got there. Did someone put it there as a joke or did it end up there all by itself looking for a new owner – or its next victim?