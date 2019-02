For as long as she can remember, Victoria Fitzpatrick knew she had seen something strange lurking in her yard. Unable to recall the full details she underwent regression hypnosis to see if she could understand the odd events surrounding her life. On this episode we discuss Victoria’s experiences and learn how a nuclear waste environmental disaster could be connected to a Mantoid alien subversive invasion force.

