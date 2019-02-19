19.07 – MU Plus+ Podcast

Did MH370 encounter the “Demon of Malacca”? On this episode we take a look at the bizarre disappearances of ships and their crews off the coast of Sumatra and how it might be linked to the doomed MH370. Then, we discuss the ancient Egyptian apocalypse-early-warning system and the lost texts of The Kolbrin.

