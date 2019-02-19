19.07 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
Did MH370 encounter the “Demon of Malacca”? On this episode we take a look at the bizarre disappearances of ships and their crews off the coast of Sumatra and how it might be linked to the doomed MH370. Then, we discuss the ancient Egyptian apocalypse-early-warning system and the lost texts of The Kolbrin.
Links
- SS Ourang Medan
- Cargo of Death Archived
- The SS Ourang Medan: Death Ship (Updated)
- The Myth of the Ourang Medan Ghost Ship, 1940
- The Strait of Malacca
- Strange Story From Vietnam
- Mysterious Mists and Strange Vanishings
- Guide to the Kolbrin
- The Kolbrin On Immortality: How Egypt Regained the Secret of the Ages
- The Kolbrin’s Origin Of The British
- The Culdian Trust Page
- Clive Hamilton – Silent Invasion