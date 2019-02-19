19.08 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
What psychological mechanism causes us to believe the unbelievable? How do some people fall for elaborate scams even when presented with evidence to the contrary?
In this edition of Mysterious Universe Plus+ we take a look at one woman’s journey into the world of fake black-ops Jewish doctors before learning how faking one’s own death may be as simple as mimicking a Missing 411 case.
This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.
- Inside the Aquarium: The Making of a Top Soviet Spy
- Duped: Double Lives, False Identities, and the Con Man I Almost Married
- Playing Dead: A Journey Through the World of Death Fraud
- The Vanished: The “Evaporated People” of Japan in Stories and Photographs
- How to Disappear: Erase Your Digital Footprint, Leave False Trails, and Vanish without a Trace