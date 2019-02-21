21.04 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:40:46 — 92.7MB)
Human beings seem drawn to the subterranean landscape. Whether it be caves, bases or abandoned subway stations, the lure of the underground casts a powerful spell upon many of us. On this episode we plunge into the depths of the underworld and discuss stories of people who are obsessed with the lure of the subterranean darkness.
Then we have a real treat for our Plus+ subscribers as we discuss some obscure and highly strange spontaneous human combustion stories and speculate on the possibility of “psychic suicide” being the cause.
