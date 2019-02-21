21.05 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:26:44 — 79.7MB)
Long out of print and difficult to find, ‘The Rebirth of Pan’ miraculously makes its way into our hands this week. On this episode we discuss the incredible theories of Jim Brandon which relate some of the weirdest archaeological finds in history and touch on how they are connected to a pair of rogue Bigfoot legs!
We continue the madness for our Plus+ subscribers when we attempt to uncover the links between ancient Egypt and an ancient mega colony on the US mainland.
