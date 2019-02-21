21.06 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:46:16 — 97.6MB)
On this episode we are joined by Diana Walsh Pasulka to discuss her new book American Cosmic. Pasulka examines the mechanisms at work behind the thriving belief system in extraterrestrial life, a system that is changing and even supplanting traditional religions. Over the course of a six year ethnographic study, Pasulka suddenly finds herself uncovering a shadowy college of scientists, professionals, & entrepreneurs that study the UFO/ET phenomenon in secret.
Then in our Plus+ extension we explore cases of “miraculous healing” by UFOs that echo religious experiences, alongside Russian cases of blob men, wrestling aliens, and orthodontic extra-dimensionals.
