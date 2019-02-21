MU Podcast
D.W. Pasulka
21.06 – MU Podcast

On this episode we are joined by Diana Walsh Pasulka to discuss her new book American Cosmic. Pasulka examines the mechanisms at work behind the thriving belief system in extraterrestrial life, a system that is changing and even supplanting traditional religions. Over the course of a six year ethnographic study, Pasulka suddenly finds herself uncovering a shadowy college of scientists, professionals, & entrepreneurs that study the UFO/ET phenomenon in secret.

Then in our Plus+ extension we explore cases of “miraculous healing” by UFOs that echo religious experiences, alongside Russian cases of blob men, wrestling aliens, and orthodontic extra-dimensionals.

D.W Pasulka

