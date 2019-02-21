21.07 – MU Podcast

Could an occult force be utilising black magic to direct the course of human history? On this episode we discuss the spirit possession therapists of the 1960s and how they disappeared when the shocking truth behind the phenomenon began to be exposed.

Then in our Plus+ extension we learn about solar induced disaster events and how the Sphinx may assist future civilisations to repel fireballs from the sky.

