Collection Of Haunted Items Will Be Displayed Around England

Some of the most haunted items in the world will begin to make their way across England starting this week. These objects are supposedly extremely cursed and have been plagued with paranormal activity for many years.

These items will make their way from Sheffield to Gloucester for their first stop so the public can view these allegedly haunted objects. Lee Steer, who owns the collection of creepy items, will display more than twenty of them at the exhibition.

“We are contacted by people who ask us to help them out with items that they are having problems with and now it is bringing the collection together and showcasing it” Mr. Steer said, “The is the first kind of event like this we have done and it is people’s chance to come along and take selfies and see the most haunted objects in our collection.”

He and his partner Linzi Sheeran will be showcasing their haunted items at other locations around England, like Nottingham, York, Hull, and Rotherham.

They have already revealed the top five most haunted items in their collection that they will be showcasing and they include four of the most haunted paintings in the world.

The Bridal Doll

The haunted bridal doll has apparently scratched its former owners and some people have even claimed that she caused them to have itching and scratching fits. She is said to give people horrible nightmares and she strongly dislikes married men. She is also believed to have set off fire alarms.

The Crying Boy Painting

The Crying Boy Painting is said to be dangerously cursed and has allegedly been the cause of several house fires. Although pretty much everything in the houses were destroyed by the fires, the painting was never harmed. If you look at the painting for too long, you can experience feelings of depression, anxiety, sadness, or anger. Some people have even claimed to have witnessed the painting moving on its own.

Love Letters Painting

The painting was a portrait of a U.S. Senator’s 4-year-old daughter named Samantha Houston who tragically died in 1887 by falling down the stairs. They say that it is Samantha’s spirit that haunts the painting. Many people have claimed that the expression on the girl’s face in the painting will suddenly change.

The Hands Resist Them

The painting of a boy and a doll has terrified many people over the years. In fact, it is said that when the painting was finished in 1974, three people associated with it had passed away. Several people have claimed to have seen the hands in the painting moving.

Sinister Painting

Just looking at the painting is enough to give anyone nightmares as it has skeletons on each side of the portrait with a fire in the middle. It was suppose to appear in the film Finders Keepers, but they ended up not using it. After the previous owner contacted Mr. Steer to take the painting, he took it and placed it against a wall in his spare room but the next day it was in a completely different area of the room and leaning against a different wall.