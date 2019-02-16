Crop Circles in Winter Replaced by a Giant Snow Owl

What do the makers of crop circles do during the winter months? If you believe the field pattern artists are aliens, then you might suspect they would fly south and find some wheat fields in Australia to keep their intricate circle skills sharp, and indeed there have been crop circles found in Queensland in sugar cane fields and among swamp reeds. However, the number of Australian circles is minimal compared to those found in the English countryside. If you believe the circles are man-made, then you might suspect the artists sit by a roaring fire with sketch pads and drawing compasses in hand, creating new patterns for the coming year. Now, it seems at least one crop circle artist has ventured out into the cold and created a beautiful circular snow pattern in the shape of an owl’s face. Aliens? Walkers in Wellies? An ad for a dating service for owls?

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw it. I just came across it by chance. It looks like completely virgin snow. It was fantastic to see. I don’t know how they have done it.”

Chris Barrow claims he was walking through the snow in Roundway Hill, Devizes, Wiltshire, on Saturday, February 9, when he found footprints leading up to a large trampled area. Fortunately, he was walking with his drone (Really?) so he sent the craft skyward and photographed what appears to be a perfectly formed circular outline of the face of an owl. (See the ground and aerial photographs here and here and the video here.) While comments on the various media sites reporting on the snow circle pretty much agree it’s human made, the perfect symmetry with no evidence of any tools (poles, string, stomping boards, etc.) is truly stunning to behold. For comparison, check out the snow bear made in Canada a few weeks that looks like what you’d expect from a heavily-bundled boot-wearing snow stomper.

Explanations? There’s only one set of footprints leading up to the snow circle and the ground pictures could indicate Barrow himself walked up to it, or he just landed the drone near it. Is Barrow the circlist? He describes himself as a 59-year-old civil servant. Its definitely geometric, with only the triangle in the middle making it truly identifiable as an owl face. Could one person stomp out a shape with such precision?

That’s a good question to ask at the upcoming Temporary Temples Crop Circle Conference 2019:Exploring the Crop Circle Phenomenon which will be held on August 2-4 at the Bear Hotel in – you guessed it — Devizes, Wiltshire. Temporary Temples is a well-known resource for crop circle researchers and fanatics – they maintain an extensive library of aerial photos and videos of crop circles dating back to 1994 and have hosted this annual conference for over ten years. The website points out that “Devizes lies close to many crop circle hotspots and we have been blessed on many occasions with formations close by during the weekend of the event.”

The snow will be melted by then, but will the owl snow circle be discussed at the conference? Because it’s so unusual, that’s a strong possibility. If you can’t attend or can’t wait until then, Temporary Temples will be offering online crop circle workshops in March.

Whether you’re a believer, a skeptic or somewhere in between, you have to admit that the giant owl crop circle is an impressive achievement – by humans, aliens or … owls?