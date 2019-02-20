Sightings of anomalous large animals have steadily increased in frequency around the world over the last few years, and now they seem to be getting more dangerous. A South Carolina man was recently dragged into a ditch by an unidentified “large black cat-like creature” only a few weeks after a similar incident occurred in England when a mysterious large animal attempted to claw its way through a window into a young couple’s home. Are these indicative of climate change or ecosystem stress, or might a new phenomenon be developing?

It’s hard to say, as the creatures involved in most of these attacks and sightings remain ever elusive despite dozens of documented incidents. One of the most ominous sets of sightings has been occurring in Kentucky where wildlife officials and law enforcement officials have been baffled by a string of mysterious animal mutilations that have left both livestock and pets brutally killed.

Despite attracting the attention of Kentucky authorities, the creature behind those attacks remains on the loose and now appears to have struck again. This week, Louisville Metro Animal Services in Louisville, Kentucky were notified of an unexplained attack that left six llamas dead at the Louisville Llama Farm. Owner Caroline Willette found wool and blood strewn about her farm on the morning of February 18 before discovering her animals’ mutilated carcasses.

All of the animals were found with deep bite marks behind their ears and on their legs, and seven other llamas were injured. Each of the animals weighed close to 500 pounds (226 kilograms). Llamas are typically quite able to defend themselves against predators and are even kept as guard animals on some farms including this one. “They’re all guard llamas. I mean, a lot of people have one or two llamas because that’s all it takes to protect a herd,” co-owner Dale Hill told WLKY. “We have a whole herd of guard llamas. You think they’d be able to protect themselves.” What could have brought down these large, powerful animals?

Interestingly, the Louisville Llama Farm is close to the Louisville Zoo, but the zoo claims none of its animals had anything to do with the mysterious llama slaughter. Are these attacks related to the animal mutilations discovered in Kentucky in late 2018? What kind of predator could kill cows, miniature horses, pit bulls, and llamas without being seen or heard? Until more evidence is found (if it ever is), this one remains an eerie mystery.

If you live in Kentucky, you might want to think about keeping your pets indoors for a while.