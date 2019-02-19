Elon Musk and an Artificial Intelligence Too Dangerous to Be Made Public

The latest terrifying artificial intelligence development to foreshadow humanity’s future under the cold, steel boots of ruthless robots comes by way of OpenAI, a San Francisco-based research institute funded in part by Elon Musk. OpenAI has reportedly created an AI capable of generating realistic-but-fake news stories that are credible enough to fool most human readers. In fact, the AI is so good at what it does that its own creators believe it’s too dangerous to release. How much longer until one of these systems is let loose on an unsuspecting public?

OpenAI’s newest hellish creation is called GPT2. The program is essentially a text generator which can analyze existing text and then produce its own based on what it expects might come after it. What separates GPT2 from other natural language bots is the fact that it can produce realistic texts in perfect prose – and that’s where the danger comes in.

Jack Clark, policy director at OpenAI, says that because the program writes such realistic-looking text, it could be easily used to fool or mislead readers with fake news stories. “We started testing it, and quickly discovered it’s possible to generate malicious-esque content quite easily,” Clark told the MIT Technology Review. “It’s very clear that if this technology matures—and I’d give it one or two years—it could be used for disinformation or propaganda. We’re trying to get ahead of this.”

Real-life Bond villain Elon Musk is also trying to get ahead of the dangers of GPT2 by distancing himself from OpenAI altogether. Musk left the company this week, citing his commitments to his other endeavors. While Musk is without a doubt a busy man, many suspect his departure might be due to the terrifying possibilities GPT2 foreshadows.

As artificial intelligence networks continue to get better at fooling humans, the line between what is real and what is fake is beginning to blur. Already, sophisticated AI programs can produce perfectly real-looking video and audio content depicting people saying or doing things which never actually happened. What’s going to happen when these start flooding the news cycle? Are we destined to lose our ability to tell what is real and true?

Perhaps we already have. Many technologists and historians believe we may already be controlled by AI. Could that explain the geopolitical high strangeness of the last few years? Is it all a carefully curated illusion designed to manipulate the minds of the masses?

Kill your TV before it’s too late. And your phone and computer while you’re at it. Better yet, just gouge your own eyes out and rip your ears off. It’s not as difficult as it may sound. It’s the only real way to avoid the hellish nightmare the future is turning out to be.