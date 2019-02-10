Haunted Mississippi Hospital Is Being Demolished

An abandoned hospital full of paranormal activity in one of America’s most haunted cities is currently being demolished. A small crowd of residents and city officials in Vicksburg, Mississippi, came together on Wednesday, February 6th for a ceremony in order to watch the beginning of the hospital’s demolition.

Heavy equipment began tearing down the walls that were once part of the Kuhn Memorial State Hospital. The hospital was in operation for over a century before being closed down in 1989. In fact, three state charity hospitals were closed down, which according to Mayor George Flaggs, was a mistake and made affordable health care limited.

A tragic discovery was uncovered at the old abandoned hospital in 2015 when a group of ghost hunters found the remains of a 69-year-old woman at the location.

The hospital has captured the attention of several paranormal groups hunting for ghosts, and there was even a local horror movie that was filmed there. In 2014, two employees from the Clarion Ledger joined a paranormal group on an investigation of the abandoned hospital. While they didn’t receive any voices on their recorders, they did get several K-2 meter hits that lit up when they asked specific questions.

Some people who have visited the location in the past have heard voices, such as the film crew who were shooting the horror movie and their camera captured a disembodied voice saying, “Oh, my God.” Another time was when a woman on a paranormal investigation caught the voice of a little girl on her recorder that said, “What to come play with me?”

The demolition of the hospital is expected to be completed by March 9, 2019, and that’s when a residential, retail, and recreation facility will be built on the 12.8 acre property.

The Kuhn Hospital isn’t the only haunted location in Vicksburg. The most well-known haunted spot in the city is the McRaven House. When Captain McPherson failed to return to the house, which was once used as the Union headquarters, a search was conducted for the young man with no results. One night later, his ghost returned to the headquarters and told his commander, Colonel Wilson, that he had been killed by Confederate sympathizers and his body was dumped into the river.

Ever since then, his spirit has been witnessed by other residents of the house and he tells them the same message that he told his commander many years earlier. In addition to Captain McPherson, people have spotted a woman with long brown hair wearing a plain dress in the home’s middle bedroom. The ghostly apparitions of several Civil War soldiers have also been seen. The home was blessed by a priest in 1991 but apparently that didn’t stop the spirits as ghosts are still seen at the McRaven House.

The Anchuca mansion is supposedly home to the ghost of a young woman named “Archie” who is believed to be the headstrong daughter of Richard Archer who lived there during the 1800s. She refused to speak to her father after he forbade her to marry the man she loved. She was so upset with her father that she wouldn’t even dine with him as she would eat in the parlour away from him. Witnesses have reported seeing a woman in the parlour wearing a long brown dress and standing in front of the fireplace.

An entire family of spirits allegedly haunted Cedar Grove which was built in the 1840s. John Klein’s ghost is often seen in the parlour smoking his pipe, while his wife Elizabeth is often seen and heard walking on the front stairs. Their ten children can also be heard in several of the rooms and hallways. In addition, a young woman who later lived in the house committed suicide in the ballroom and her spirit has been spotted in that location on the anniversary of her death.

I think it’s safe to say that Vicksburg, Mississippi, definitely lives up to its reputation as one of the most haunted cities in America.